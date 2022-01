ODR German Hunting Course

AFN Spangdahlem 30 second radio spot for the Outdoor Recreation German Hunting course for patrons to learn about how to get their German hunting license.



SCRIPT:



I MISS HUNTING BACK STATESIDE. I USED TO GO EVERY YEAR.



YOU KNOW YOU CAN HUNT HERE IN GERMANY, RIGHT?



I CAN?



YEAH! FOR A SMALL FEE, OUTDOOR RECREATION HAS A GERMAN HUNTING COURSE EVERY TUESDAY AND THURSDAY STARTING JANUARY 25 THROUGH MARCH. IT’S LATER IN THE DAY SO YOU CAN GO AFTER WORK AND LEARN HOW TO GET YOUR HUNTING LICENSE. CALL 452-7170 TO SIGN UP.



I’LL SIGN UP, BUT DON’T BE MAD WHEN I GET A BIGGER DEER THAN YOU.



HEY THIS WON’T BE LIKE OUR LAST FISHING TRIP!