    Pacific Pulse: January 11, 2022

    JAPAN

    01.10.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    Multinational exercise Sea Dragon 22 begins, A ceremony is held in the Philippines as part of the bilateral Pacific Partnership military exercise, and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314 of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing became the first Marine squadron to deploy the F-35C on an aircraft carrier.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Philippines
    F-35C
    Sea Dragon 22
    Fighter Attack Squadron 314

