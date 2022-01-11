Pacific Pulse: January 11, 2022

Multinational exercise Sea Dragon 22 begins, A ceremony is held in the Philippines as part of the bilateral Pacific Partnership military exercise, and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314 of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing became the first Marine squadron to deploy the F-35C on an aircraft carrier.