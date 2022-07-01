Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort riley The Podcast - Episode 85 Resolutions

    Fort riley The Podcast - Episode 85 Resolutions

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Audio by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Need a little help maintaining those New Year's Resolutions? The Army Wellness Center at Fort Riley can help. Listen in as Kendra Seat gives some resolution-keeping life hacks and tells us how to get support for our personal wellness goals.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 12:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68247
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108759867.mp3
    Length: 00:07:27
    Year 2011
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort riley The Podcast - Episode 85 Resolutions, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #FORTRILEYTTHEPODCAST #FORTRILEY #ARMYWELLNESS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT