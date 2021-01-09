Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DPW Fridge Running

    DPW Fridge Running

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    27, SOUTH KOREA

    09.01.2021

    Audio by Pvt. Pablo Mata 

    AFN Daegu

    A comedic spot joking about catching a running fridge goes astray when the fridge in question isnt actually working. It quickly turns into an advertisement for DPW to fix it.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 02:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68241
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108759252.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2021
    Location: 27, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPW Fridge Running, by PV2 Pablo Mata, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    joke
    advertisement
    DPW
    fridge
    Comedic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT