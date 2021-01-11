Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Healthcare and COVID Vaccination

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.01.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Radio newscast highlighting updates from LTG Ronald Place updating on changes to the Defense Healthcare System, and Michael Gragg discusses the COVID Vaccine. (U.S. Army Radio Newscast by SPC Jessica Heilman)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 22:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68235
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108759201.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Healthcare and COVID Vaccination, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DHS
    COVID Vaccination

