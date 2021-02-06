Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USO Joint Security Area Tours

    USO Joint Security Area Tours

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.02.2021

    Audio by Pfc. Karri Wheeler 

    AFN Humphreys

    USO Korea offers guided tours of the Joint Security Area. Visit the DMZ and experience Korean culture. (U.S. Army Radio Commercial by PFC Karri Wheeler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 22:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68232
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108759198.mp3
    Length: 00:00:31
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Joint Security Area Tours, by PFC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tour
    radio
    USO
    DMZ
    joint security area

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT