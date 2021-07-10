Osan Rumble

Radio spot detailing Osan Air Base Rumble professional wrestling event open to all service members, families, and DoD civilians residing on Korean Peninsula.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 21:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68220
|Filename:
|2201/DOD_108755790.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|SrA Christopher H. Stolze
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
