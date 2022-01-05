The Department of Defense awarded a 136 million dollar contract to establish nitrocellulose membrane production in the United States, The U.S. donates 3.3 million Pfizer vaccine doses to Indonesia, and the U.S. Embassy in Kuala Lumpur announced a 1 million Malaysian Ringgit donation to six non-governmental organizations helping people adversely affected by the covid-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 23:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68213
|Filename:
|2201/DOD_108754660.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Pacific Pulse: January 05, 2022, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
