    Pacific Pulse: January 05, 2022

    JAPAN

    01.03.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    The Department of Defense awarded a 136 million dollar contract to establish nitrocellulose membrane production in the United States, The U.S. donates 3.3 million Pfizer vaccine doses to Indonesia, and the U.S. Embassy in Kuala Lumpur announced a 1 million Malaysian Ringgit donation to six non-governmental organizations helping people adversely affected by the covid-19 pandemic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 23:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68213
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108754660.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2022
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: January 05, 2022, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Indonesia
    Japan
    Indo-Pacific
    Indopacom
    Covid-19
    nitrocellulose

