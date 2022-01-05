Pacific Pulse: January 05, 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68213" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The Department of Defense awarded a 136 million dollar contract to establish nitrocellulose membrane production in the United States, The U.S. donates 3.3 million Pfizer vaccine doses to Indonesia, and the U.S. Embassy in Kuala Lumpur announced a 1 million Malaysian Ringgit donation to six non-governmental organizations helping people adversely affected by the covid-19 pandemic.