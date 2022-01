Lab Life - Episode 60: Adaptive Training

Dr. Leah Rowe joins the podcast for a special double feature. Part one focuses on Dr. Rowe's work as an AFRL Research Psychologist focusing on adaptive training. Part two jumps forward one year to a second interview with Dr. Rowe as she supports the mission by working outside of AFRL through the Entrepreneurial Opportunities Program.