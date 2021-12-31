Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lab Life - Episode 60: Adaptive Training

    Lab Life - Episode 60: Adaptive Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.31.2021

    Audio by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Dr. Leah Rowe joins the podcast for a special double feature. Part one focuses on Dr. Rowe's work as an AFRL Research Psychologist focusing on adaptive training. Part two jumps forward one year to a second interview with Dr. Rowe as she supports the mission by working outside of AFRL through the Entrepreneurial Opportunities Program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 21:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68125
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108752772.mp3
    Length: 00:45:57
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 14

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lab Life - Episode 60: Adaptive Training, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Science
    AFRL
    Air Force Research Lab
    Lab Life
    Lab Life Podcast
    LabLife

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT