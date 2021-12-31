Dr. Leah Rowe joins the podcast for a special double feature. Part one focuses on Dr. Rowe's work as an AFRL Research Psychologist focusing on adaptive training. Part two jumps forward one year to a second interview with Dr. Rowe as she supports the mission by working outside of AFRL through the Entrepreneurial Opportunities Program.
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 21:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68125
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108752772.mp3
|Length:
|00:45:57
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|14
This work, Lab Life - Episode 60: Adaptive Training, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT