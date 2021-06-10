Vax Facts DVIDS

There's a lot of information out there about the COVID-19 vaccines. On this

episode of the AIRWaves podcast, we sit down with Cmdr. Matthew Doubrava,

Branch Head of the Aeromedical Monitoring and Analysis Human Systems

Engineering Department at NAWCAD, to separate COVID-19 facts from myths and

give you the information you need to keep family, friends and coworkers

safe.



(shortened version)