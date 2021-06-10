Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vax Facts DVIDS

    NAS PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Audio by Steven Kays and Mikel Lauren Proulx

    Naval Air Systems Command

    There's a lot of information out there about the COVID-19 vaccines. On this
    episode of the AIRWaves podcast, we sit down with Cmdr. Matthew Doubrava,
    Branch Head of the Aeromedical Monitoring and Analysis Human Systems
    Engineering Department at NAWCAD, to separate COVID-19 facts from myths and
    give you the information you need to keep family, friends and coworkers
    safe.

    (shortened version)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 21:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:14:58
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: NAS PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
    This work, Vax Facts DVIDS, by Steven Kays and Mikel Lauren Proulx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

