On the eve of his retirement from the command, Mr. Terry Phillips, Executive Director, Office of Special Projects (PJ), and United States Air Force and Space Force Special Access Program Security Director, reflects on his unique career.
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 14:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68123
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108752192.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:36
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|12
This work, OSI Today (My OSI Journey 16), by Wayne Amann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT