    OSI Today (My OSI Journey 16)

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2021

    Audio by Wayne Amann 

    Office of Special Investigations

    On the eve of his retirement from the command, Mr. Terry Phillips, Executive Director, Office of Special Projects (PJ), and United States Air Force and Space Force Special Access Program Security Director, reflects on his unique career.

