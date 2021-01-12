NAVAIR AIRWaves podcast: Breaking Barriers and Achieving Success

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68122" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Commander Deserine Price-Jordan, PMA-207 Fixed Wing/Operational Support Aircraft (VR/OSA) deputy program manager, was recently selected for Captain, making her the first African-American woman Full Time Support Aerospace Maintenance Duty Officer to achieve this high rank. On this edition of the NAVAIR AIRWaves podcast, Commander Price-Jordan shares her story and talks about the role mentorship played in helping her achieve career success.