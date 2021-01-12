NAVAIR AIRWaves podcast: Breaking Barriers and Achieving Success

Commander Deserine Price-Jordan, PMA-207 Fixed Wing/Operational Support Aircraft (VR/OSA) deputy program manager, was recently selected for Captain, making her the first African-American woman Full Time Support Aerospace Maintenance Duty Officer to achieve this high rank. On this edition of the NAVAIR AIRWaves podcast, Commander Price-Jordan shares her story and talks about the role mentorship played in helping her achieve career success.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 14:15
