    NAVAIR AIRWaves podcast: Breaking Barriers and Achieving Success

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2021

    Audio by Steven Kays and Mikel Lauren Proulx

    Naval Air Systems Command

    Commander Deserine Price-Jordan, PMA-207 Fixed Wing/Operational Support Aircraft (VR/OSA) deputy program manager, was recently selected for Captain, making her the first African-American woman Full Time Support Aerospace Maintenance Duty Officer to achieve this high rank. On this edition of the NAVAIR AIRWaves podcast, Commander Price-Jordan shares her story and talks about the role mentorship played in helping her achieve career success.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 14:15
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:09:57
