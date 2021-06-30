Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVAIR AIRWaves podcast: Erasing the Stigma of Mental Health with Hershel Walker

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2021

    Audio by Noel Hepp and Mikel Lauren Proulx

    Naval Air Systems Command

    Mental Health conditions are common and treatable, but in many cases, people avoid or delay treatment for fear of discrimination. In this episode of the AIRWaves podcast, pro football player, Hershel Walker, says it's time to fight Mental Health stigma. He shares his personal struggles and tells us why there is "no shame in getting help".

    Mental Health
    NAVAIR
    Hershel Walker

