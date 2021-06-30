NAVAIR AIRWaves podcast: Erasing the Stigma of Mental Health with Hershel Walker

Mental Health conditions are common and treatable, but in many cases, people avoid or delay treatment for fear of discrimination. In this episode of the AIRWaves podcast, pro football player, Hershel Walker, says it's time to fight Mental Health stigma. He shares his personal struggles and tells us why there is "no shame in getting help".
