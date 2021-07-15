Hope in the Trenches - Sn1Ep7 - Dr. Paul White

In this episode, Chaplain (Lt. Col) Scott interviews Dr. Paul White, co-author of the best-selling, The 5 Languages of Appreciation in the Workplace, written with Dr. Gary Chapman, author of the #1 NY Times bestseller, The 5 Love Languages. Dr. White is a psychologist, speaker, and leadership trainer who "makes work relationships work." Dr. White focuses on developing healthy workplace relationships; he has written articles for and been interviewed by Bloomberg's Business Week, CNN/Fortune.com, Entrepreneur.com, Fast Company, FoxBusiness.com, U.S. News and World Report, the Washington Post, and Yahoo! Finance.
(U.S. Army National Guard audio engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
