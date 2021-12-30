OSI Today (My OSI Journey 15)

In this episode we chat with retired Special Agent, and now Sheriff of Carson City, Nev., Ken Furlong, about his former and present law enforcement positions.
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 13:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68111
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108751269.mp3
|Length:
|00:20:13
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|14
