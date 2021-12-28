Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Resilience Training - Deliberate Breathing (radio spot)

    GERMANY

    12.28.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stephen Dornbos 

    AFN Bavaria

    The message in this spot is to take control of frustrations and stress through the deliberate breathing.

    Date Taken: 12.28.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 04:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68090
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108748466.mp3
    Length: 00:00:31
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Resilience Training - Deliberate Breathing (radio spot), by SSG Stephen Dornbos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Master Resilience Training
    MRT
    R2 Performance Center Europe
    Deliberate Breathing

