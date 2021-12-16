This spot provides an example of Real-time Resilience through the method of "self talking," which is a way of counterpointing doubts and other stressors.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 04:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68089
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108748465.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Master Resilience Training - Self Talk (radio spot), by SSG Stephen Dornbos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT