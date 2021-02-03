Shred It Bro

Informational radio spot describing how to protect Personal Identifiable Information (PII) by shredding it when no longer necessary. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 04:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68088
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108748454.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
