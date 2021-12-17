Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan-Wolfpack Radio News 12-17-21

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.17.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu 

    AFN Kunsan

    AFN Kunsan radio news on a road conditions breakdown and a holiday update on the Combined Federal Campaign. (Department of Defense radio news by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu).

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 01:26
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan-Wolfpack Radio News 12-17-21, by SrA Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

