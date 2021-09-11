Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan-Wolfpack Radio News 11-09-21

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.09.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu 

    AFN Kunsan

    AFN Kunsan radio news on the 8th Civil Engineering Squadron's dormitory construction and a Thanksgiving dinner put on by the Korean And American Gunsan Alliance, or KAGA. (Department of Defense radio news by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu).

    Date Taken: 11.09.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 01:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68083
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108748397.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: KR
    This work, AFN Kunsan-Wolfpack Radio News 11-09-21, by SrA Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th Fighter Wing

    Civil Engineering

    Construction

    AFN Kunsan

    8CES

    KAGA

    TAGS

