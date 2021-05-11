Don't Be A Creep

This spot promotes treating others the way you'd like to be treated and respecting boundaries while living in Korea at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 5, 2021. (Department of Defense radio spot by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu).
