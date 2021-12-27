Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2021

    Audio by Riley Williams 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Outpost Outspoken is the official podcast of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, which conducts natural environment testing of military equipment in Arizona, Alaska, and the tropics.

    In this episode:

    * U.S. Army Cold Regions Test Center Technical Director Jeff Lipscomb discusses cold weather evaluations of the equipment troops rely on.

    * Antiterrorism Officer Alfonzo Brown talks about the importance of vigilance in preventing terrorist attacks.

    * Contracting Officer Representative Keith Ware on serving on his appointment to a local school board and his family's legacy of service.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outpost Outspoken, Episode 1, by Riley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

