Outpost Outspoken, Episode 1

Outpost Outspoken is the official podcast of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, which conducts natural environment testing of military equipment in Arizona, Alaska, and the tropics.
In this episode:
* U.S. Army Cold Regions Test Center Technical Director Jeff Lipscomb discusses cold weather evaluations of the equipment troops rely on.
* Antiterrorism Officer Alfonzo Brown talks about the importance of vigilance in preventing terrorist attacks.
* Contracting Officer Representative Keith Ware on serving on his appointment to a local school board and his family's legacy of service.
