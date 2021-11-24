Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eagle Rota News

    Eagle Rota News

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROTA, SPAIN

    11.24.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Blake 

    AFN Rota

    U.S. 4th Fleet Completes Salvage Operation in Panama. Gibraltar Rock Tour Cancelled Due to COVID.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 04:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68069
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108746674.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2021
    Genre News
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagle Rota News, by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    AFN Rota

    Eagle Rota News

    TAGS

    #EagleRotaNews #AFN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT