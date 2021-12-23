Roll Call - Episode #39

Did the 126th Maintenance Group have the highest mission capable rate in the Air Force for the 6th year? We'll find out from Chief Master Sgt. Dave Blankenship on this holiday/family edition of the Roll Call podcast. Chief talks about his mentors from his time in the 126th Maintenance Group and all the work the back shops are doing in the maintenance squadron. #126ARW #126mxg
|12.23.2021
|12.24.2021 21:10
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:45:36
|2021
|Podcast
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
