Roll Call - Episode #39

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68066" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Did the 126th Maintenance Group have the highest mission capable rate in the Air Force for the 6th year? We'll find out from Chief Master Sgt. Dave Blankenship on this holiday/family edition of the Roll Call podcast. Chief talks about his mentors from his time in the 126th Maintenance Group and all the work the back shops are doing in the maintenance squadron. #126ARW #126mxg