Marine Minute: Volunteering

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68065" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

I’M LANCE CORPORAL ONEG PLISNER WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.

VOLUNTEERING IS A GREAT WAY TO STRENGTHEN CONNECTIONS WITH YOUR COMMUNITY AND YOUR FELLOW MARINES.

VOLUNTEERING BRINGS HARD-WORKING, LIKE-MINDED INDIVIDUALS TOGETHER TO HELP THEIR COMMUNITIES AND THE PLACES THEY CALL HOME. VOLUNTEERS REPORT FEELING LESS STRESSED AND HAVE A MORE POSITIVE VIEW OF THEMSELVES AND THOSE AROUND THEM.

THE PANDEMIC HAS CAUSED MANY PEOPLE TO FEEL DISCONNECTED AND ISOLATED, AND VOLUNTEERING IS A GREAT WAY TO RECONNECT WITH THE PEOPLE AROUND YOU AND MAKE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON YOUR COMMUNITY.

THERE ARE MANY DIFFERENT WAYS TO VOLUNTEER. TALK TO YOUR LOCAL VOLUNTEER COORDINATOR, THEY CAN HELP YOU FIND BOTH VIRTUAL AND IN PERSON VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES IN YOUR AREA. THESE OPPORTUNITIES ARE AVAILABLE TO ACTIVE AND RESERVE DUTY PERSONNEL AND THEIR FAMILIES, RETIREES, AND VETERANS. FIND YOUR LOCAL VOLUNTEER COORDINATOR BY VISITING YOUR AREA’S M-C-C-S WEBSITE.

YOU CAN VOLUNTEER ONCE A MONTH OR ONCE A WEEK, WITH YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY OR ON YOUR OWN. HOW EVER OFTEN YOU VOLUNTEER, IT CAN IMPROVE YOUR MENTAL AND PHYSICAL HEALTH AND IT WILL HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON YOUR COMMUNITY AND OUR CORPS.

THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS, GO TO MARINES.MIL.