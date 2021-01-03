Seabee Birthday

Service members from American Forces Network (AFN) Sigonella narrate “Seabee History,” March 1, 2021, as part of an audio series celebrating the United States Naval Construction Battalions’ 79th birthday. AFN is a broadcast service operated by the United States armed forces that serves American service members, Department of Defense civilians, and their families stationed in more than 177 countries around the world where English language broadcast service is unavailable. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak/Released)