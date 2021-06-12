Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak, American Forces Network (AFN) Sigonella, talks about the National Football League, National Collegiate Athletic Association, and local sporting events happening at Naval Air Station Sigonella during a radio show at AFN Sigonella Dec. 6, 2021. AFN is a broadcast service operated by the United States armed forces that serves American service members, Department of Defense civilians, and their families stationed in more than 177 countries around the world where English language broadcast service is unavailable. Audio glitches due to broadcasting equipment. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2021 05:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68042
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108741999.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:28
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The EZ Show Sports Hour, by PO2 Eric Zeak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
