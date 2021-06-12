Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The EZ Show Sports Hour

    The EZ Show Sports Hour

    ITALY

    12.06.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Zeak 

    AFN Sigonella

    Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak, American Forces Network (AFN) Sigonella, talks about the National Football League, National Collegiate Athletic Association, and local sporting events happening at Naval Air Station Sigonella during a radio show at AFN Sigonella Dec. 6, 2021. AFN is a broadcast service operated by the United States armed forces that serves American service members, Department of Defense civilians, and their families stationed in more than 177 countries around the world where English language broadcast service is unavailable. Audio glitches due to broadcasting equipment. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak/Released)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 05:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68042
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108741999.mp3
    Length: 00:09:28
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The EZ Show Sports Hour, by PO2 Eric Zeak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    sports
    college football
    nfl

