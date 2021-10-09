NAS Sigonella's NMCRS Supports OAR

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68041" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella’s Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society Director Heather Hebert discusses how the Sigonella community has supported Operation Allies Refuge by volunteering and donating essential items Sept. 10, 2021. NAS Sigonella is currently supporting the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel M. Young)