Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella’s Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society Director Heather Hebert discusses how the Sigonella community has supported Operation Allies Refuge by volunteering and donating essential items Sept. 10, 2021. NAS Sigonella is currently supporting the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel M. Young)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2021 05:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68041
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108741973.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Sigonella's NMCRS Supports OAR, by PO1 Daniel Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT