    NAS Sigonella's NMCRS Supports OAR

    ITALY

    09.10.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Young 

    AFN Sigonella

    Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella’s Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society Director Heather Hebert discusses how the Sigonella community has supported Operation Allies Refuge by volunteering and donating essential items Sept. 10, 2021. NAS Sigonella is currently supporting the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel M. Young)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 05:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68041
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108741973.mp3
    Length: 00:01:21
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Sigonella's NMCRS Supports OAR, by PO1 Daniel Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USN
    AFN SIGONELLA
    OAR
    NASSIG

