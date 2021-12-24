Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: December 24, 2021

    Pacific Pulse: December 24, 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    12.21.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    In the Philippine Sea, the carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group conducted a bilateral, multiphase training exercise with the Royal Australian Navy and Airforce. the exercise included events such as enhanced maritime communication, electronic warfare operations, and anti air and surface operations.

    In Sri Lanka – the U.S. delivered an additional 820,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses to the Ministry of Health, increasing the total U.S. donation count to 3.4 million doses. To date, the United States has successfully donated and delivered over 300 million covid-19 vaccines to more than 100 countries.

    In Timor-Leste, The Annual Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training, or CARAT, concluded its 27th iteration of the exercise. the exercise focused on both land and sea capabilities between Timor-Leste and the U.S.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 21:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68036
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108741768.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2021
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: December 24, 2021, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    7th Fleet
    Timor-Leste
    Sri Lanka
    USINDOPACOM
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT