Pacific Pulse: December 24, 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68036" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In the Philippine Sea, the carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group conducted a bilateral, multiphase training exercise with the Royal Australian Navy and Airforce. the exercise included events such as enhanced maritime communication, electronic warfare operations, and anti air and surface operations.



In Sri Lanka – the U.S. delivered an additional 820,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses to the Ministry of Health, increasing the total U.S. donation count to 3.4 million doses. To date, the United States has successfully donated and delivered over 300 million covid-19 vaccines to more than 100 countries.



In Timor-Leste, The Annual Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training, or CARAT, concluded its 27th iteration of the exercise. the exercise focused on both land and sea capabilities between Timor-Leste and the U.S.