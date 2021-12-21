Chevrons - What's new, in 2022!

We’d like to thank all of you for listening to the CHEVRONS podcast. As we approach the new year we plan to have more great guests representing the entire spectrum of enlisted force including perspectives from not only our fellow Airmen from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserves and the Regular Air Force, but our brethren in the Space Force as well as fellow National Guardsmen from the Army.
We will also strive to add even more diverse points of view by including service members from all branches of the Armed Forces, including the U.S. Coast Guard. The enlisted experience isn’t just an Air thing – it is shared by all who wear CHEVRONS on their uniform.
We will be taking a short break through the holidays to retool and recharge but will return on January 28, 2022 with another great episode of CHEVRONS – a podcast for the enlisted force, by the enlisted force!
Stay tuned!
