Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chevrons - What's new, in 2022!

    Chevrons - What's new, in 2022!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    We’d like to thank all of you for listening to the CHEVRONS podcast. As we approach the new year we plan to have more great guests representing the entire spectrum of enlisted force including perspectives from not only our fellow Airmen from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserves and the Regular Air Force, but our brethren in the Space Force as well as fellow National Guardsmen from the Army.

    We will also strive to add even more diverse points of view by including service members from all branches of the Armed Forces, including the U.S. Coast Guard. The enlisted experience isn’t just an Air thing – it is shared by all who wear CHEVRONS on their uniform.

    We will be taking a short break through the holidays to retool and recharge but will return on January 28, 2022 with another great episode of CHEVRONS – a podcast for the enlisted force, by the enlisted force!

    Stay tuned!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 13:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68034
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108741178.mp3
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - What's new, in 2022!, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    experience
    development
    advice
    enlisted
    knowledge
    chevrons

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT