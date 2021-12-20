Lab Life - Lab Bite: ROSA the Research Elf

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68029" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

AFRL's magical Elf on the Shelf R.O.S.A. (Roving Organizational Surveillance Assistant) join the podcast to discuss her work on the Hypersleigh and systems such as D.E.E.R. and G.I.F.T..



Learn more about her work by following #AFReseachLabElf on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Visit www.afresearchlab.com/stem for STEM resources.