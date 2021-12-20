AFRL's magical Elf on the Shelf R.O.S.A. (Roving Organizational Surveillance Assistant) join the podcast to discuss her work on the Hypersleigh and systems such as D.E.E.R. and G.I.F.T..
Learn more about her work by following #AFReseachLabElf on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Visit www.afresearchlab.com/stem for STEM resources.
|12.20.2021
12.20.2021
|Newscasts
|68029
|2112/DOD_108739113.mp3
|00:04:24
|2021
|Blues
|US
This work, Lab Life - Lab Bite: ROSA the Research Elf, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
