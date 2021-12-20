Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lab Life - Lab Bite: ROSA the Research Elf

    12.20.2021

    Audio by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    AFRL's magical Elf on the Shelf R.O.S.A. (Roving Organizational Surveillance Assistant) join the podcast to discuss her work on the Hypersleigh and systems such as D.E.E.R. and G.I.F.T..

    Learn more about her work by following #AFReseachLabElf on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Visit www.afresearchlab.com/stem for STEM resources.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 10:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68029
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108739113.mp3
    Length: 00:04:24
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 19

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lab Life - Lab Bite: ROSA the Research Elf, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Science
    AFRL
    Air Force Research Lab
    Lab Life
    Lab Life Podcast
    LabLife

