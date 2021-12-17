Belvoir In The Know - Episode 15

In this episode of the Belvoir In The Know Podcast, the Fort Belvoir Garrison Command Team discusses The Villages at Belvoir's transition of ownership to The Michaels Organization, and what this means to Fort Belvoir residents, with Project Manager, Zach Allen.
For more information about Fort Belvoir Housing, visit our website:https://home.army.mil/belvoir/index.php/about/Garrison/directorate-public-works/housing-services-office/housing-resident-portal
