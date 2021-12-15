The DisruptiveAF Podcast-S2:E1 Gen. David Allvin, VCSAF

Season 2 of The DisruptiveAF Podcast is LIVE and starting out power packed! The Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, General David W. Allvin, joins Disruptive AF host Kinsley "TRIGGER" Jordan to discuss the importance of Innovation across the United States Air Force, what success looks like to mainstreaming innovation in our operations, and how we continue to grow a culture which champions the capabilities and processes of growth and change in our Airmen and Guardians! Subscribe now to never miss an episode on the edge of innovation with The DisruptiveAF Podcast!



