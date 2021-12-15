Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The DisruptiveAF Podcast-S2:E1 Gen. David Allvin, VCSAF

    The DisruptiveAF Podcast-S2:E1 Gen. David Allvin, VCSAF

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Audio by Christopher Jordan 

    AFWERX

    Season 2 of The DisruptiveAF Podcast is LIVE and starting out power packed! The Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, General David W. Allvin, joins Disruptive AF host Kinsley "TRIGGER" Jordan to discuss the importance of Innovation across the United States Air Force, what success looks like to mainstreaming innovation in our operations, and how we continue to grow a culture which champions the capabilities and processes of growth and change in our Airmen and Guardians! Subscribe now to never miss an episode on the edge of innovation with The DisruptiveAF Podcast!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DisruptiveAF Podcast-S2:E1 Gen. David Allvin, VCSAF, by Christopher Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

