Get to Know TRICARE: Bonus Episode - Changes to the TRICARE Pharmacy Network

Have questions about the TRICARE pharmacy network changes? On Dec. 15, 2021, some of the participating pharmacies in the retail pharmacy network changed. Learn about those updates, as well as the scheduled 2022 pharmacy copayment changes.