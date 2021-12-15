Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Get to Know TRICARE: Bonus Episode - Changes to the TRICARE Pharmacy Network

    Get to Know TRICARE: Bonus Episode - Changes to the TRICARE Pharmacy Network

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Audio by Quentin Hoffman 

    Military Health System

    Have questions about the TRICARE pharmacy network changes? On Dec. 15, 2021, some of the participating pharmacies in the retail pharmacy network changed. Learn about those updates, as well as the scheduled 2022 pharmacy copayment changes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 11:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67997
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108731070.mp3
    Length: 00:08:18
    Artist Military Health System
    Album Changes to the TRICARE Pharmacy Network
    Track # 1
    Year 2021
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get to Know TRICARE: Bonus Episode - Changes to the TRICARE Pharmacy Network, by Quentin Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRICARE
    Medicare

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT