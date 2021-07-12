DIA Connections - Season 2 - Episode 4: Condoleezza Rice

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67995" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode of DIA Connections, a candid conversation with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, the second woman and first African American woman to hold the post. Discussion topics include China, the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Russia and Vladimir Putin. Rice speaks about life growing up in segregated Birmingham, Alabama, in the 1960s, and about racism in America today. She also touches on her passion for education, sports and democracy around the world.