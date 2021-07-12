Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DIA Connections - Season 2 - Episode 4: Condoleezza Rice

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2021

    Audio by Roy Epstein 

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    On this episode of DIA Connections, a candid conversation with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, the second woman and first African American woman to hold the post. Discussion topics include China, the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Russia and Vladimir Putin. Rice speaks about life growing up in segregated Birmingham, Alabama, in the 1960s, and about racism in America today. She also touches on her passion for education, sports and democracy around the world.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 11:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67995
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108730968.mp3
    Length: 00:26:33
    Location: DC, US
    Podcast
    Secretary of State
    Condoleezza Rice
    DIA
    DIA Connections

