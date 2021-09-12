Education service officer, Master Sgt. Chelsie Gross talks about the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing’s Learning Resource Center and how she can help Airmen easily jump on their education goals during a deployment.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 09:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67994
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108730864.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:11
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Class is in session, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
