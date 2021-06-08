Coming to America: A Moldovan Story

U.S. Army Capt. Fiodor Strikovski, military intelligence officer, 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, Maryland National Guard, shares his story about his path to United States citizenship in Fallston, Maryland, on Aug. 6, 2021. Before Strikovski moved to America and joined the MDNG, he was a Moldovan citizen and served in the Moldovan Army. (U.S. Army National Guard audio story by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)