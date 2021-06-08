U.S. Army Capt. Fiodor Strikovski, military intelligence officer, 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, Maryland National Guard, shares his story about his path to United States citizenship in Fallston, Maryland, on Aug. 6, 2021. Before Strikovski moved to America and joined the MDNG, he was a Moldovan citizen and served in the Moldovan Army. (U.S. Army National Guard audio story by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 14:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|67991
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108729464.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:13
|Artist
|Chazz Kibler
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|FALLSTON, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coming to America: A Moldovan Story, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coming to America: A Moldovan Story
LEAVE A COMMENT