    Coming to America: A Moldovan Story

    FALLSTON, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Fiodor Strikovski, military intelligence officer, 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, Maryland National Guard, shares his story about his path to United States citizenship in Fallston, Maryland, on Aug. 6, 2021. Before Strikovski moved to America and joined the MDNG, he was a Moldovan citizen and served in the Moldovan Army. (U.S. Army National Guard audio story by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Podcast
    Moldova
    National Guard
    Maryland Army National Guard
    Chazz Kibler

