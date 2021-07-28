Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn1Ep6 - Lt. Col. Mittelbach

    CLACKAMAS, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Audio by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In this episode, Chaplain (Lt. Col) Scott interviewed Lt. Col. Tannins Mittelbach from the Oregon Army National Guard and discussed the high operation tempo of the Oregon National Guard in domestic operations in the past year. The episode recording happened before the Oregon National Guard Hospital Support mission named internally Operation Reassurance, where Mittelbach served as the Deputy Commander and the latter the Commander.

    (U.S. Army National Guard audio engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 11:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67988
    Filename: 2111/DOD_108728929.mp3
    Length: 01:00:19
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CLACKAMAS, OR, US 
    #leadership
    #resiliancy

