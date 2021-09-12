On this week's edition of The Marne Report we chat with the Chief of Nutrition at Winn Army Community Hospital and the Caro Fitness Center assistant manager about healthy holiday tips and how to keep that pesky holiday weight off. Check it out today on iTunes and Spotify!
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2021 19:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67980
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108724266.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:34
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT