The Marne Report

On this week's edition of The Marne Report we chat with the Chief of Nutrition at Winn Army Community Hospital and the Caro Fitness Center assistant manager about healthy holiday tips and how to keep that pesky holiday weight off. Check it out today on iTunes and Spotify!