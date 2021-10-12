Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The High Ground - Episode 13 - National Guard Birthday

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2021

    Audio by Ronald Bailey 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    The High Ground podcast - Episode 13 - Host Ronald "Beetle" Bailey and 1SG Steve Segin talk a brief history of the National Guard, followed by conversation with LTC David McDill, SMDC's Senior Guard Advisor, MAJ Andrew Schaaf, Commander, 1158th Space Support Company - 117th Space Battalion, and CW3 Andrew Knight, BMD Systems Integrator - 100th Missile Defense Brigade, to highlight SMDC National Guard missions and units. Released December 10, 2021. Produced by Ronald Bailey.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

