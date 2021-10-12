The High Ground podcast - Episode 13 - Host Ronald "Beetle" Bailey and 1SG Steve Segin talk a brief history of the National Guard, followed by conversation with LTC David McDill, SMDC's Senior Guard Advisor, MAJ Andrew Schaaf, Commander, 1158th Space Support Company - 117th Space Battalion, and CW3 Andrew Knight, BMD Systems Integrator - 100th Missile Defense Brigade, to highlight SMDC National Guard missions and units. Released December 10, 2021. Produced by Ronald Bailey.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2021 08:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67979
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108724094.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:23
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Hometown:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, The High Ground - Episode 13 - National Guard Birthday, by Ronald Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT