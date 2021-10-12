During the development of an exercise regimen, incorporating a recovery plan is key to prevent injuries and keep you healthy. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brian Stippey)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2021 16:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67977
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108723632.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Minute: Physical Exercise Recovery, by LCpl Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT