AR Minuteman Moment - Ep 12

Christmas is just around the corner! Along with the festivities of the season, comes excitement and often bad decisions. This week's episode covers the importance of exercising those extra safety precautions during the holiday season, such as lighting up that beautiful fresh-cut tree, or burning the holiday spice candles. The 189 AW Safety Office shared plenty of great safety info with us during this podcast to ensure we all have a safe and happy holiday!