Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AR Minuteman Moment - Ep 12

    AR Minuteman Moment - Ep 12

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Jessica Roles 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    Christmas is just around the corner! Along with the festivities of the season, comes excitement and often bad decisions. This week's episode covers the importance of exercising those extra safety precautions during the holiday season, such as lighting up that beautiful fresh-cut tree, or burning the holiday spice candles. The 189 AW Safety Office shared plenty of great safety info with us during this podcast to ensure we all have a safe and happy holiday!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.10.2021 15:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67976
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108723619.mp3
    Length: 00:11:29
    Artist Jessica Roles
    Composer Jessica Roles
    Conductor Jessica Roles
    Album AR Minuteman Moment - Ep. 12
    Track # 12
    Disc # 12
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AR Minuteman Moment - Ep 12, by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Little Rock
    Podcast
    Holiday Safety
    Arkansas Air National Guard
    C-130
    Herk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT