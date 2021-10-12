30 second radio spot for Luke Days Air Show 2022 in Spanish.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2021 16:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67974
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108723609.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke Days 2022- 30s spot - Spanish, by SrA Phyllis Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT