    102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 006 - December 2021

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2021

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    This month we hear from Col. Sean Riley, 102 IW Commander, for this month’s Command Message as he provides a review of the past year. Last month, we hosted a group of information technology students from Cape Cod Regional Technical High School, who got to tour several of the facilities and learn how the 102nd Intelligence Wing uses IT in a variety of career paths. Also this month we get a little knowledge about water and fuels system maintenance in our AFSC spotlight, on 5 Questions we learn about the wing Equal Opportunity office. We have a cool interview between a father and son duo who are both assigned in the wing, and of course, it wouldn't be a Seagull without a teaser from this month's Chevrons podcast.

    Thank you for joining us on this episode of the 102nd Intelligence Wing's flagship podcast! The Seagull is a monthly program that is published on the second Friday of each month. Keep listening for the latest and greatest from Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts!

    cape cod
    102nd Intelligence Wing
    Otis Air National Guard
    102iw

