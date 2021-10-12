102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 006 - December 2021

This month we hear from Col. Sean Riley, 102 IW Commander, for this month’s Command Message as he provides a review of the past year. Last month, we hosted a group of information technology students from Cape Cod Regional Technical High School, who got to tour several of the facilities and learn how the 102nd Intelligence Wing uses IT in a variety of career paths. Also this month we get a little knowledge about water and fuels system maintenance in our AFSC spotlight, on 5 Questions we learn about the wing Equal Opportunity office. We have a cool interview between a father and son duo who are both assigned in the wing, and of course, it wouldn't be a Seagull without a teaser from this month's Chevrons podcast.



Thank you for joining us on this episode of the 102nd Intelligence Wing's flagship podcast! The Seagull is a monthly program that is published on the second Friday of each month. Keep listening for the latest and greatest from Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts!