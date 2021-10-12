Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ripley RECALL Ep.2 A Camp Ripley Review

    MN, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2021

    Audio by Anthony Housey 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Today I am joined by the Camp Ripley Public Affairs Officer, 1Lt. William Hermanson as we talk about some of Camp Ripley's history and where this 53,000 acre, regional training center started from.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.10.2021 12:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:42:33
    Location: MN, US
    TAGS

    34th Infantry Division
    Camp Ripley
    Minnesota National Guard

