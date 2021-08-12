This week's episode focuses on 3D Month. Eric Fleuter from Fort Riley's Army Substance Abuse Program provides tips on how to enjoy the holiday season safely.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2021 08:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67968
|Filename:
|2111/DOD_108722886.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:22
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 83 3D Month, by Kaitlin Knauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT