    MWR Swing for the Summit Golf Tournament

    ITALY

    08.18.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Collier 

    AFN Sigonella

    Spot – MWR Swing for the Summit Golf Tournament
    210818-N-FP334-1001

    Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella’s Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) hosts the “Swing for the Summit” golf tournament at the Picciolo Etna Golf Club Oct. 1, 2021. The tournament is open to Department of Defense and North Atlantic Treaty Organization identification cardholders within the NAS Sigonella community. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Collier/Released)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 12.10.2021 04:30
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWR Swing for the Summit Golf Tournament, by PO2 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAS Sigonella
    AFN Sigonella
    Sigonella MWR

