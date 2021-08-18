MWR Swing for the Summit Golf Tournament

Spot – MWR Swing for the Summit Golf Tournament

Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella’s Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) hosts the “Swing for the Summit” golf tournament at the Picciolo Etna Golf Club Oct. 1, 2021. The tournament is open to Department of Defense and North Atlantic Treaty Organization identification cardholders within the NAS Sigonella community. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Collier/Released)