Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 29: Meet the Soldiers of the Quarter

In a special ***EMERGENCY*** episode of the podcast, we sit down with Sgt. Michael Scribner and Pfc. Valentina Ortiz Saenz, who were recently named the 19th ESC NCO and Soldier of the Quarter. They are joined by their sponsor, Staff Sgt. Dante Hawkins to discuss how they prepared for this grueling event and what it's like working in financial management on Camp Casey. We're also joined by bonus guests Spc. Angelica Hernandez and CW2 Desmond Porter of 19th ESC G1. Spc. Hernandez just competed in the Eighth Army Human Resources Professional of the Quarter board.
Congratulations to all of our guests, and thank you for representing 19th ESC!
