Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief and Buddy Show #1

    Chief and Buddy Show #1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.10.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu 

    AFN Kunsan

    This show high lights the first ever Chief n' Buddy Chat with CMSgt Christopher August and MSgt Andrew King at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 10, 2021. (Department of Defense radio show by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.09.2021 22:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67962
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108722268.mp3
    Length: 00:13:57
    Genre Blues
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief and Buddy Show #1, by SrA Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Airmen

    Leadership

    Chief Chat

    Chief n' Buddy

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Leadership
    Chief Chat
    AFN Kunsan
    Chief n' Buddy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT