    Pacific Pulse: December 10, 2021

    JAPAN

    12.09.2021

    Audio by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, 556th test and evaluation squadron achieved major MQ-9 agile employment milestones, TSgt Michael Mason reports on the updates to Department of the Air Force Instruction 36-2903, and and USS Barry presented Spokane trophy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 12.09.2021
    Date Posted: 12.09.2021 00:38
